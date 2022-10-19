Two racially aggravated hate crimes in relation to the two incidents have been recorded by police. The first incident at the Ilkley War Memorial was reported on October 16 and the second was reported this morning (October 19).

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Inspector John Barker, head of the Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This vandalism will undoubtedly, and rightly, have caused a great deal of offence in the community. My Neighbourhood Team have stepped up patrols in the area and will continue to be a visible presence in the area.

“An investigation is underway to find the person responsible and we are currently looking through CCTV. We have been liaising with Bradford Council about the matter and I would ask anyone who has any information about the incidents or may have seen anything suspicious near the Ilkley War Memorial to come forward.