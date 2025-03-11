An “extensive” search is underway in Ilkley as police appeal for information relating to a robbery suspect.

Riegan Cooney, 21, is wanted over an incident in Keighley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have been made across Bradford District including Keighley and Ilkley.

“Anyone with information about Cooney or who knows where he is, is asked to contact police via 101 or via the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250018440.

“Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”