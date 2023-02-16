Ilkley assault: 16-year-old boy charged over attack which left victim with serious face injuries
A 16-year-old boy has been charged over a serious assault in Ilkley.
A man was left with serious facial injuries after being punched and kicked to the ground in an alleyway leading to Regent Road in the town. It happened at 10pm on February 10, when the victim had been trying to get home after a night out.
A teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged yesterday with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. The 16-year-old boy appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court today.
Bradford District CID is continuing to investigate the incident and detectives want to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the town at the time.
Anyone with information should contact Bradford District CID on 101 or use the 101LiveChat facility, using crime reference number 13230081864. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online.