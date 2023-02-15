He suffered serious facial injuries as a result of the assault, which took place just before 10pm on Friday, February 10. The man was trying to get home from a night out when he came across a group of youths, members of which punched and kicked him before running off the direction of the A65 Leeds Road and the Westville Road area of Ilkley whilst the victim rang the police. Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and he remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have made an arrest and are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in an incident in Ilkley.Bradford District CID are investigating an incident on Regent Road just before 10pm on Friday 10th February in which a man was assaulted by a group of youths in an alleyway leading from the Bowling Club through to Regent Road.

"The incident took place just before 10pm after the male victim came across the group while trying to get home from a night out. He was punched and kicked to the ground by members of the group who ultimately ran off in the direction of the A65 Leeds Road and the Westville Road area of Ilkley whilst the victim rang the police.

The victim was assaulted in an alleyway leading from a bowling club through to Regent Road (pictured). Image: Google Street View

"The victim has subsequently received hospital treatment for serious facial injuries. Officers have continued conducting enquiries in relation the incident including speaking to witnesses and CCTV enquiries, resulting in a 16-year-old male being arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He remains in Police custody at this time.