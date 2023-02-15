Ilkley Bradford incident: Man suffers serious facial injuries after being 'punched and kicked to the ground' in alleyway by youths
A man was left with serious facial injuries after being punched and kicked to the ground by youths in an alleyway in Ilkley.
He suffered serious facial injuries as a result of the assault, which took place just before 10pm on Friday, February 10. The man was trying to get home from a night out when he came across a group of youths, members of which punched and kicked him before running off the direction of the A65 Leeds Road and the Westville Road area of Ilkley whilst the victim rang the police. Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and he remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have made an arrest and are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in an incident in Ilkley.Bradford District CID are investigating an incident on Regent Road just before 10pm on Friday 10th February in which a man was assaulted by a group of youths in an alleyway leading from the Bowling Club through to Regent Road.
"The incident took place just before 10pm after the male victim came across the group while trying to get home from a night out. He was punched and kicked to the ground by members of the group who ultimately ran off in the direction of the A65 Leeds Road and the Westville Road area of Ilkley whilst the victim rang the police.
"The victim has subsequently received hospital treatment for serious facial injuries. Officers have continued conducting enquiries in relation the incident including speaking to witnesses and CCTV enquiries, resulting in a 16-year-old male being arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. He remains in Police custody at this time.
Inspector John Barker of the Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We continue to conduct enquiries into this incident with our colleagues from Bradford CID and a male has been arrested in connection with this assault in which the victim was seriously injured.“Although we have spoken to and obtained statements from witnesses to this incident, it is likely there would still have been people around in the town when this assault took place and anyone who saw the incident, the group of youths fleeing the scene, or who has information about those involved is asked to contact us. Information should be given to Bradford CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230081864 or online. It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”