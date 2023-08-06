The 46-year-old former Lostprophets frontman, who is serving a 29-year jail term for serious child abuse offences, is said to have been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Watkins seen performing with his band, Lostprophets, was attacked in HMP Wakefield on Saturday. (pics by SWNS / Google Maps)

Watkins was jailed in December 2013 after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home in Wales on September 21, 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour. His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing the three, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke "new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity".

He lost an appeal in 2014 to have his sentenced reduced. In 2019 Watkins was brought to Leeds Crown Court and found guilty after a trial of hiding a mobile phone in his cell following a tip-off to the authorities.