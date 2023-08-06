Ian Watkins: Paedophile from Lostprophets reportedly stabbed in Wakefield prison now in Leeds hospital
The 46-year-old former Lostprophets frontman, who is serving a 29-year jail term for serious child abuse offences, is said to have been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield.
“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”
Watkins was jailed in December 2013 after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.
The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home in Wales on September 21, 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.
Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour. His two co-defendants, the mothers of children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.
Sentencing the three, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke "new ground" and "plunged into new depths of depravity".
He lost an appeal in 2014 to have his sentenced reduced. In 2019 Watkins was brought to Leeds Crown Court and found guilty after a trial of hiding a mobile phone in his cell following a tip-off to the authorities.
Watkins told the court that he was forced to keep the phone by other inmates, and was a regular target for violence and threats from convicted murderers. He was given another 10-month jail term which was added to his existing sentence.