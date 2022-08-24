'I heard a crunch' - Thug bit man's ear off in shop car-park fight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court was told this week how Nathan Box got into the scrap with his partner’s ex before sinking his teeth into him.

The victim needed reconstructive surgery and was told he will be permanently disfigured. He also needed to take HIV and hepatitis tests.

Prosecutor Glenn Parsons told the court that Box was waiting in a vehicle in the car park of B&M Bargains on West Street, Normanton, on May 30, 2020.

The car park at Normanton's B&M Bargains, where Box bit the man's ear off.

He was waiting for his partner, who was with her child from a previous relationship, and who had bumped into her former partner and father to the child near the shop.

After the woman became upset claiming the ex had tried to take the child, Box got out of his vehicle and approached the man, squaring up to him.

They both threw punches before ending up on the floor.

Mr Parsons said the victim then said he “heard a crunch” and felt blood pouring down his face.

The pair were separated by another man, and Box stood up with a chunk of the man’s ear still in his mouth. He then took it out and threw it back at the man and continued to shout at him.

It was claimed that the victim later received a phone call from Box while he was being treated at Pinderfields Hospital saying that he would claim self defence if he went to the police.

Box, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, was arrested the following week and admitted what he had done, and did claim it was self defence.

Appearing at court, 30-year-old admitted a charge of Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex, said: “The complainant had tried to take the young girl, and he (Box) went to remonstrate with him.

"He was reacting to the information he was given.

"It’s quite clear that the confrontation and what happened between the two of them was over in seconds.

"He accepted the injury was caused by him and he expresses the appropriate remorse for what has happened.”

He said Box had served in the Armed Forces for seven years and was no longer in the relationship with the same woman.

The judge, Simon Kealey QC, jailed him for 15 months and said: "This escalated into violence.

"You threw a punch and he threw one back, you ended up on the floor and then you bit him.

"A witness intervened and separated you and you sat up with the ear in your mouth and threw the ear back in his direction.

“It has left him (the victim) with a significant permanent disfigurement.

"You said you were acting in self defence.

"I accept there’s a degree of remorse but I’m taking the position that only an immediate custodial sentence is justified in the circumstances.