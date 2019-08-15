'I have a permanent emptiness': Mum's heartbreak over young woman murdered in horror stabbing at Leeds flat

The mum of tragic Jodi Miller described the nightmare her family has endured following her brutal murder.

Karar Ali Karar was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison over the death of the 21-year-old.

Jodi Miller was murdered by Karar Ali Karar because she rejected his sexual advances

Karar carried out the cold-blooded killing at a flat in Milan Road, Harehills, to "teach her lesson" after she rejected his sexual advances.

Miss Miller's mum, Susan, described in a victim impact statement how her daughter's death had changed the lives of her family for ever.

The statement was read out in court at the sentencing hearing by prosecutor Adam Birkby.

She said: "In my eyes and the eyes of Jodi’s siblings, he murdered her and did this simply because she turned him down and told him "no".

"On that night he took my baby girl’s life away from her.

"He decided Jodi disrespected him so he made the decision she would pay.

"Jodi was going to move back home to be with me, her brother and other family, something we were all looking forward to.

"He took that from us when he murdered her.

"He has irreversibly changed the life of Jodi, her family and friends. He has changed me as a person

Mrs Miller went on to describe the pain and suffering the murder had caused.

She said: "I can’t sleep properly at night because I have nightmares of him being on top of Jodi, attacking and murdering her.

"I see Jodi screaming and shouting for me to help but I can’t get to her to save her. This is like reliving the incident.

"I can’t escape the pain and horror even when I sleep.

"I sit and wonder every day why she hasn’t called me or text me and I often pick up the phone and call her before the realisation hits me that my baby girl is actually gone.

"I looked around my living room and there should have been mother’s day cards but all I saw were sympathy cards, again a reminder that my daughter is no longer able to live and to walk the earth.

"I have a permanent emptiness and a broken heart.

"My life is never going to be the same again all because of what he did to my beautiful daughter.

"There is no stronger love between a mother and her children and I struggle to comprehend I will never see her again.

"I don’t know how to grieve and nothing prepares you for this. I cry every day and I often become angry.”