'I had no phone credit' - Leeds Range Rover thief's 'lame excuse' for missing community service

Adam Sheard missed two work appointments in July which were part of his community punishment for stealing the £50,000 vehicle last year.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court today, his barrister Allan Armbrister said that the 23-year-old had been looking after his mother who was suffering with long Covid, and had no credit on his phone to explain why he would not be attending work on those days.

Mr Armbrister said: “It’s a pretty lame excuse and he has been told that in no uncertain terms.

Sheard said he had no credit on his phone.

“It’s a shame because he was doing so well.

"He has only got himself to blame and is very sorry about this.”

Sheard, of Outgang Lane, Bramley, was sentenced to two years’ jail, suspended for 22 months, after being convicted of stealing the Range Rover from Woodsley View in Adel in January 2021.

He was also given 140 hours of unpaid work, for which he had completed 125 hours, and admitted the breaches by failing to turn up for work on July 12 and 19.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Latimer, told Sheard: “Your sentence tells me how close you came to prison.

"Your attendance and motivation (for the unpaid work) had been really good until the last few weeks.

"You didn’t attend and crucially, you did not tell people in advance.

"The reason is because you were taking care of your mother. I have not had any evidence but I’m prepared to accept that.

"If you do not have credit on your phone, you have to find another one.

"Your mother’s illness is not a shield and you won’t be able to hide behind it again.

"It would be a great pity if you fell at the last fence now.”

Recorder Latimer handed him an additional 24 hours of unpaid work, rather than trigger the suspended sentence.