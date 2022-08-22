Sentencing delay for banned driver who killed cyclist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Beevers was due to learn his fate at Leeds Crown Court today after causing the death of Alan Tankard in Normanton in April.

But the case was adjourned pending the outcome of a further psychiatric report into the defendant.

Beevers, who has been held on remand at HMP Leeds, will now be moved to a secure mental health unit for assessment.

Alan Tankard was killed in April.

Judge Robin Mairs told the hearing: "This is an operation in gathering information, it’s not an indication of what the final sentence will be.”

He will appear in court again on September 19, but a sentencing date is yet to be fixed.

Bevers, who is 27-year-old, had already pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to provide a sample of blood or a breath test after being detained by police.

Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton, has been held on remand since his arrest.

The body of Pontefract-born Mr Tankard, 33, was found on Wakefield Road in Normanton on April 13.

A black Honda Civic car was found abandoned nearby and Beevers later arrested.

Mr Tankard’s devastated family later said: “Our hearts will never fill the void he left.

“Alan was taken at such a young age in such a tragic way.

“Alan had the biggest heart and would always put others above himself.

“It was rare to ever see a smile off his face.”