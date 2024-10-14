Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a clip of a woman they are urging to come forward following a report of stalking in Leeds.

It shows her walking along a street in the Hyde Park area in the early hours of Thursday, 3 October.

Officers are keen to identify her after a report was made to the police suggesting that she was being followed by a male.

Police are trying to identify this woman who it is believed was being followed by a man in Hyde Park, Leeds | West Yorkshire Police

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A crime has been recorded for this incident and officers are keen for this woman to make contact with the police as soon as possible for safeguarding and welfare reasons.

“Footage has also been obtained of the male and enquiries are ongoing to identify him.”

The spokesperson added: “If you can assist with this investigation then please contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101, or or go online to the LiveChat page.

“The crime reference is 13240548078.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”