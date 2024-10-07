Hyde Park Leeds: Police issue CCTV appeal after burglary causes 'thousands worth of damage'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred at premises in the Hyde Park area of the city on the morning of Saturday, September 21.
It reportedly caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after several windows were smashed.
Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240515014.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.