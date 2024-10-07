Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a burglary in Leeds have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

The incident occurred at premises in the Hyde Park area of the city on the morning of Saturday, September 21.

It reportedly caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after several windows were smashed.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240515014.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.