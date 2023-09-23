Hyde Park Leeds: Bricks lobbed at police car and fireworks thrown at restaurant as police crackdown on yobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
A dispersal order has been put in place in the Hyde Park area of the city, after multiple reports of firework-related anti-social behaviour.
Over the last few days, West Yorkshire Police has been told that fireworks were thrown at cars in Cardigan Road, Alexandra Road and Richmond Mount.
A report has also been made of fireworks being lobbed at a restaurant on Hyde Park Road.
Another incident involved bricks being thrown at a police car in Royal Park Road.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
One man has been arrested and another was taken home to their parents.
A dispersal order has now been put in place from 4pm today (September 23), which will last until 4pm on Monday (September 25).
It covers an area bordered by Cardigan Road, Victoria Road, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Woodsley Road and Burley Road.
Under the order, officers have the right to disperse and remove anyone who is suspected of contributing or is likely to contribute to antisocial behaviour. Anyone under the age of 16 can be sent home or to a place of safety.
This power is used to reduce the likelihood of people being harassed, alarmed or distressed, and to prevent further crime and disorder.
Anyone with information on those involved in these incidents is asked to contact the North West Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, quoting log 1906 of 22 September, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.