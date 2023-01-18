An investigation was launched following the death of a man in the Hyde Park area of the city on Saturday (January 14). A cordon was put in place sectioning off part of Woodhouse Moor while officers carried out enquiries.

Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am on Saturday after paramedics reported the sudden death of a man. Police sealed off a section of Woodhouse Moor park, near the bowling green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cordon stretched around Woodhouse Moor bowling greens, near Moorland Road in Hyde Park.

Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am on Saturday.

Following enquiries into the death, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The death of a man, whose body was found on land in Moorland Road, Leeds last Friday is not being treated as suspicious.