Hyde Park death: Leeds police issue update after man found dead in Woodhouse Moor park
Police have issued an update following the sudden death of a man in Leeds.
An investigation was launched following the death of a man in the Hyde Park area of the city on Saturday (January 14). A cordon was put in place sectioning off part of Woodhouse Moor while officers carried out enquiries.
Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am on Saturday after paramedics reported the sudden death of a man. Police sealed off a section of Woodhouse Moor park, near the bowling green.
The cordon stretched around Woodhouse Moor bowling greens, near Moorland Road in Hyde Park.
Following enquiries into the death, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The death of a man, whose body was found on land in Moorland Road, Leeds last Friday is not being treated as suspicious.
“His next of kin have been notified and a file is now being prepared for the Coroner.”