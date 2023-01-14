News you can trust since 1890
Hyde Park incident: Live updates as police cordon off Woodhouse Moor following sudden death of man

Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a man in Leeds.

By Charles Gray
28 minutes ago

Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am today (Saturday), after paramedics reported the sudden death of a man. Police have sealed off a section of Woodhouse Moor park, near the bowling green, and officers are guarding the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Moorland Road, Leeds at about 9.22am today (Friday 14 January) by the ambulance service following the sudden death of a man there. Officers attended and enquiries to determine the circumstances of the death are ongoing.”

Follow our blog below for live updates on this breaking incident.

The police cordon in Woodhouse Moor

The cordon stretches around Woodhouse Moor bowling greens, close to Moorland Road in Hyde Park.

Photo: Google

Hyde Park Bowls Club is sealed off as police investigate the sudden death of a man this morning.

Footage from Woodhouse Moor shows officers guarding the cordon.

