Hyde Park incident: Live updates as police cordon off Woodhouse Moor following sudden death of man
Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a man in Leeds.
Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am today (Saturday), after paramedics reported the sudden death of a man. Police have sealed off a section of Woodhouse Moor park, near the bowling green, and officers are guarding the area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Moorland Road, Leeds at about 9.22am today (Friday 14 January) by the ambulance service following the sudden death of a man there. Officers attended and enquiries to determine the circumstances of the death are ongoing.”
Follow our blog below for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as police investigate sudden death of man in Leeds
The cordon stretches around Woodhouse Moor bowling greens, close to Moorland Road in Hyde Park.
Hyde Park Bowls Club is sealed off as police investigate the sudden death of a man this morning.
Footage from Woodhouse Moor shows officers guarding the cordon.
Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a man in Leeds.
Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am today (Saturday), after paramedics reported the sudden death of a man.
Our reporter Charles Gray is down at the scene. He says police have sealed off a section of Woodhouse Moor park, near the bowling green, and officers are guarding the area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Moorland Road, Leeds at about 9.22am today (Friday 14 January) by the ambulance service following the sudden death of a man there. Officers attended and enquiries to determine the circumstances of the death are ongoing.”