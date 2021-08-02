Kailum Paterson was part of a gang which targeted properties on Brudenell Road and William Street in June this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Paterson was arrested after he was recognised from CCTV footage as he loitered outside the house on Brudenell Road on June 26.

Nathan Davis, prosecuting, said the 21-year-old got into the house through a kitchen window and took the keys to a Mercedes worth £20,000.

Burglar Kailum Paterson was jailed for 31 months at Leeds Crown Court

Paterson was caught on camera as he left the area but returned a short time later with others.

The group got into the Mercedes and drove away. Paterson was seen getting into the front passenger seat.

Police spotted the car in Leeds hours later but the driver managed to get away.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Paterson burgled the house on William Street two days later while the homeowner was out.

The defendant and two other men entered the property and stole a push bike worth £1,000 and a TV worth £300.

Paterson, of Recreation Street, Holbeck, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one of theft.

He has two previous convictions for burgling houses

The barrister said: "He saw this as a way to make money.

"He regrets it now and recognises that he is going to have a long custodial sentence."

Paterson was jailed for 31 months.