Timothy Cawley has been warned to expect a lengthy prison sentence after he also admitted causing serious injury to three other men who were travelling in his car at the time of the tragedy on Bradford Road, East Ardsley.

Matthew Wilson, 26, from Holbeck, and Ian Broadhurst, 34, from Morley, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A650 Bradford Road, on June 26, 2019.

They had been travelling in a black Volkswagen Golf driven by Cawley when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes C220, near to the junction with Woodhouse Lane, shortly before 6.45am.

Ian Broadhurst and Matthew Wilson were killed in the crash inEast Ardsley in June 2019.

Cawley, 35, of Westerton Road, Tingley, appeared before Leeds Crown Court on June 30 this year, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Cawley also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

Sentencing was adjourned until today (July 30) for medical reports and to allow time to prepare victim statements.

At the previous hearing, Judge David Dixon remanded Cawley into custody until the sentencing hearing and told the defendant to expect a lengthy term of imprisonment.

Ian Broadhurst

Relatives of the victims sat in the public gallery for the plea hearing.

After the incident two years ago, friends, family and members of the public left tributes to the victims near to the scene.

More than 20 bunches of flowers with heartfelt messages were placed nearby.

One tribute read: "To our darling Matty,

Matthew Wilson

"Not a single moment goes by you're not loved, thought of or mentioned and not a single moment will go by from here on.

"I cannot put into words how lost we are and just want to hug and hold you and tell you we bloody love you and are hurting knowing you are asleep.

"We love you so much, all our love our darling."

Another tribute read: "To my beautiful husband, RIP.

"Nothing gonna change my love for you, to death do us part, I never want to ever forget you, my rock, my soul mate, I always love you."

"Sleep well my angel."

A tribute attached to some flowers read : "So going to miss you.