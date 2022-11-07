Footage captured by bystanders in Thornville Street appears to show groups of people lighting fireworks and firing them towards police vans. Police officers holding shields blocked off streets for hours as fireworks exploded around them.

Police had been called to the Alexandra Road area of Hyde Park shortly before 7:30pm on Saturday, November 5 after a fire was started in the street and several fireworks were set off.

Here is everything we know so far about what transpired in Hyde Park on Saturday.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

What happened?

Video has shown that groups lit rockets and fired in the direction of police vans. Officers used shields to block off streets during the disorder.

What have police said?

What have local residents said?

One neighbour said: "Watching on it was like a battleground. Police with their riot shields and the group firing off fireworks in their direction. It was impossible to get to sleep as it felt like it just went on and on.”