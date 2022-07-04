Kashif Anwar, 28, allegedly assaulted Leeds lawyer Fawziyah Javed, 31, at the city landmark on September 2, 2021.

The charge states that he "pushed her from height and caused her to fall."

A vigil for Leeds employment lawyer Fawziyah Javed and her unborn child was held earlier this year. Picture: Tony Johnson

It is claimed that Fawziyah suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was so severely injured that she died.

The allegations go on to state that as a consequence Anwar caused the death of her unborn child.

It is claimed that he had previous malice and ill will towards her.

Anwar faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her on September 1, 2021 at a Marriott hotel in Edinburgh.

It is alleged that Anwar repeatedly shouted at her.

Both charges are said to have been aggravated by involving abuse of Anwar's partner or ex-partner.

Anwar enter not guilty pleas to the two charges on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial was fixed for the end of March next year by Judge Lord Richardson.

Fawziyah worked as an employment lawyer and had been involved with many charities, according to her family.

She had been on a short break to Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey at the time of her death.