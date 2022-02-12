Pictures from emotional vigil held for 31-year-old Leeds murder victim Fawziyah Javed on Friday night

These photographs show emotional friends and family at a vigil for murder victim Fawziyah Javed on Friday night.

Saturday, 12th February 2022, 6:14 pm

Fawziyah Javed, 31, died in September. The Leeds vigil was held in Millennium Square on Friday night (February 4) with flowers and candles laid in tribute to Fawziyah. Fawziyah was on a short break to Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey when she died following an alleged incident on Arthur's Seat. Her husband appeared in court in September charged with her murder. Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. More than 50 people turned out for the emotional vigil on Friday night. (PICTURES JPI MEDIA/TONY JOHNSON)

More than 50 people turned out in Leeds for the emotional vigil, which was organised by Coun Al Garthwaite. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Coun Garthwaite paid tribute to Fawziyah.

She said: "I really wanted to help [the family] organise this event. "Fawziyah made such a contribution during her life. She worked with so many charities."

Coun Garthwaite revealed plans for a plaque to be placed in Headingley - where Fawziyah grew up - in her memory. Fawziyah was described as a "star" and a "beacon of hope" by her friend Sue Buckle, who spoke movingly with anecdotes of their time together.

She told the YEP that "right from a child", Fawziyah was "an inspirational person". "Today is the day her baby boy would have been due", Sue said. "She was four months pregnant. "The news of her death came as a total shock to us all. Her parents are broken. It is so sad."

