Arrogant Leeds husband repeatedly raped wife telling her: 'I don't need consent'

A repulsive husband who pinned his wife down and raped her told her he did not need consent for sex.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, would also rape her in her sleep, leaving her terrified to go to bed.

He was jailed for 16 years at Leeds Crown Court this week. He appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Prosecutor Christopher Dunn said the couple, who had two children together, split up in 2022. But the woman was forced to seek a non-molestation order to keep him away from her home in south Leeds.

She reported that he had first raped her in 2017. He wanted sex one night, but when she refused, he climbed on top of her and held her down.

The next day she confronted him about it, he denied it was rape, telling her he was permitted to have sex with her because she was his partner.

Astonishingly, he told her for it to be classed as rape, it would need to have been perpetrated by a stranger.

The 43-year-old also raped her on multiple occasions when she was asleep.

But he would also try to control her, telling her he was in charge and she had to do as he said.

She recorded him being abusive when he would called her a “fat b****” and a “stupid c***”.

When she was feeling depressed, he encouraged her to throw herself from a bridge and told her to “make sure you f****** die”.

He also told her: “If you were a bloke I’d f****** bray you black and blue.”

He was arrested in April last year and gave a prepared statement during his police interview. He claimed the woman had been the aggressor and the sex was consensual.

He later admitted two counts of rape, coercive control and two breaches of the non-molestation order for contacting the woman when he was not permitted.

He has 10 previous convictions for battery and other offences.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said it was “clear” his client had “expressed genuine remorse” but had the “motivation to change”.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told the defendant: “You felt entitled to have sex with your partner, when in fact it’s a woman’s choice. If she says no, she means no.

“You maintained that attitude of entitlement.”

He told him he would need to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole, rather than at the usual half-way stage.

He also placed him on the sex offender register for life.