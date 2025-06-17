A charity supporting adults with learning disabilities has been targeted by cruel thieves twice in less than 24 hours.

And bosses have now shared CCTV of the break-ins with the Yorkshire Evening Post, where in one clip a burglar can be heard mumbling “madness bro” while rifling through cupboards and emptying the safe.

Dave Firth, charity director, said the incident “makes me feel sick”, as the thieves stole cash from The Feel Good Furniture Shop on Low Road, Hunslet.

West Yorkshire Police has said it was investigating the burglaries and believes that they were carried out by the same person.

Police have issued an appeal following the burglaries at The Feel Good Furniture Shop on Low Road in Hunslet | Google / Handout

The venue, run by the SLATE Charity Group which helps adults with learning disabilities get in to jobs by training them across Leeds, was broken in to twice in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 14).

Mr Firth told the YEP: “It’s just really, really disappointing and sad. It makes me feel terrible.

“We are not just a business. We are a family and it feels like your home is being broken in to.”

He said that on the first occasion the suspect broke the lock on the shutters before smashing through the windows.

“He’s then found his way to our key cabinet, got in there and then on to the safe and taken all our money,” he said.

“It all happened in three minutes. It looked like he knew where he was going.”

Mr Firth added that there had been various other businesses in the Hunslet area targeted by thieves in recent months.

He added: “It’s just not fair. It’s the same at our store in Armley too.

“These are two of the most deprived areas of Leeds and we know from our work that some people are just pushed to desperation.”

West Yorkshire Police said they were investigating the burglary and believe that the suspect of the first break-in, which happened at around 12.35am, then returned at around 4am.

Enquiries were today continuing and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has footage which may assist, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250333967.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.