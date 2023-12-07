Hunslet armed robbery: Enquiries into 'frightening' armed robbery at Leeds B&M continues - everything we know
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dramatic incident, that understandably left staff distressed, happened in a popular shopping district in the south of the city.
Police are continuing enquiries today, as they seek to track the culprits who left the scene on foot.
Here’s everything we know so far –
Where did the armed robbery happen?
The robbery took place at the B&M store, on the City South Retail Park, which is off Tulip Road, Leeds. It is one of a number of large stores in the Hunslet shopping district, which also includes The Range and Jollyes.
When did this occur?
Police confirmed this incident happened at around 8pm, when two masked men entered the shop before carrying out the robbery.
What did they take and was anyone hurt?
The men were said to have “attacked the tills with a hammer”, before grabbing cash and leaving on foot. It is not clear how much money was stolen, but B&M has been asked to comment.
No-one was injured, but police said that staff were left distressed. The men were described as wearing dark clothing and they both had face coverings.
What have police said?
Detective Inspector Al Cheyne, of Leeds CID, said: “We are investigating this robbery which would clearly have been a frightening and upsetting experience for staff members inside, and are appealing for witnesses.
“We know that two were involved in this offence having left the scene on foot and would also like to speak to anyone who saw the males leaving the retail park.”
Have there been any arrests?
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody. Enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds District CID.
Where can I report information?
Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101, referencing crime number 13230674881.
Information can also be reported via the West Yorkshire Police website, or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.