Staff at a B&M store in Leeds were left terrified after an armed robbery by two masked men.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery at the B&M store on the City South Retail Park on Tulip Street in Hunslet yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The robbery happened at around 8pm after two masked men walked into the premises and “attacked the tills with a hammer”. Cash was taken from the tills and both males left on foot.

Police say that no-one was injured but staff were left distressed.

The B&M homestore in Hunslet which was hit by an armed robbery (Photo by National World)

The men were described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings and enquiries remain ongoing with Leeds CID.

Detective Inspector Al Cheyne of Leeds CID said: “We are investigating this robbery which would clearly have been a frightening and upsetting experience for staff members inside, and are appealing for witnesses.

“We know that two were involved in this offence having left the scene on foot and would also like to speak to anyone who saw the males leaving the retail park.

“Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230674881.