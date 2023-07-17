Jake Rainton, of Huddersfield, suffered life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted outside Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street in the early hours of Saturday (July 15). He was found unconscious by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday afternoon.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of Jake’s murder and are being held in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, has said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man. I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."

Jake Rainton, 23, died in hospital after being assaulted in Huddersfield. Police have arrested two men on suspicion of his murder. (Photo by WYP)