Huddersfield murder: Police name 23-year-old man who died after assault outside Revolution Bar
Jake Rainton, of Huddersfield, suffered life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted outside Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street in the early hours of Saturday (July 15). He was found unconscious by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday afternoon.
Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of Jake’s murder and are being held in police custody.
West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, has said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man. I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230393493. Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.