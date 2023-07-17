Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Huddersfield murder: Police name 23-year-old man who died after assault outside Revolution Bar

Police have named a 23-year-old man who died after being assaulted outside a West Yorkshire bar.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read

Jake Rainton, of Huddersfield, suffered life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted outside Revolution Bar in Cross Church Street in the early hours of Saturday (July 15). He was found unconscious by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday afternoon.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of Jake’s murder and are being held in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, has said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man. I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."

Jake Rainton, 23, died in hospital after being assaulted in Huddersfield. Police have arrested two men on suspicion of his murder. (Photo by WYP)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230393493. Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.