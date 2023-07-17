Revolution Bar Huddersfield: Murder investigation launched as man dies after reports of assault outside club
Police in Kirklees have launched the investigation after a man who suffered critical injuries outside of Revolution Bar on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield on Saturday morning sadly died.
Shortly before 4am on Saturday (July 15), police were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of an assault outside the bar. On arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man unconscious, and he was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Two males, aged 24 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.
“I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officers through the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230393493. Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.