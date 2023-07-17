Police in Kirklees have launched the investigation after a man who suffered critical injuries outside of Revolution Bar on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield on Saturday morning sadly died.

Shortly before 4am on Saturday (July 15), police were called by colleagues at the ambulance service to reports of an assault outside the bar. On arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man unconscious, and he was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two males, aged 24 and 26 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.

“I would ask that anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone who may have information that will assist with ongoing enquiries comes forward and speaks to police."