West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Marcus Osbourne, 34, from Kirklees, has been charged with the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, at an address in Harpe Inge between May 14 and May 15.

Osbourne was also charged with assaulting and detaining a second woman against her will in the property on the night the murders took place. He was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (May 17). Enquiries into the offences remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

West Yorkshire Police issued a reminder that proceedings in the case are active under the Contempt of Court Act and that nothing should be published which could potentially prejudice court proceedings.