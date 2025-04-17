Novotel Leeds: Security guard heard screams as man attacked partner in hotel room
The worker at Novotel in Leeds heard the female screaming as Kiel Hodgson tried to barge his way in to get at the terrified woman.
The 38-year-old delivery driver previously attacked the woman while they were on holiday in Tenerife, Leeds Crown Court heard.
The couple had met at online in January 2023 and went on holiday just weeks later.
While abroad, the woman said Hodgson was “acting strange”, his pupils were dilated and was being aggressive.
He then became paranoid and accused her of being in love with her ex partner. He repeatedly kicked her to the legs and threw her phone, smashing it.
He then pushed her onto the balcony of their room and locked the door, leaving her stranded.
Just a few weeks later on March 10, they had gone out drinking in the Greek Street area of Leeds city centre.
But Hodgson was “acting odd” again and he went back to the Novotel where they were staying. When confronted by the woman in their room, he jumped out of bed and grabbed her suitcase.
He picked up her hair curlers and snapped them. The frightened woman went in to the bathroom and tried to lock the door, but he wedged his foot so it could not be closed.
He then pushed it with such force the door struck the woman to the head. The security worker then heard the screaming and came to the room, prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker said.
Hodgson, of Crab Apple Grove, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, has no previous convictions. He initially denied matters and he was due to stand trial, but later admitted charges of ABH from the Tenerife holiday, as well as assault and criminal damage from the Leeds incident.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had developed anxiety since the relationship, that Hodgson’s “gaslighting and emotional manipulation” caused her to feel unsafe.
A probation report found that Hodgson conceded matters “got out of hand”. He admitted it was a volatile relationship that both had tried to end several times.
It was heard that Hodgson, a Yodel driver, took full responsibility for his actions.
Judge Ray Singh criticised Hodgson for delaying his guilty pleas, accusing him of trying to “play the system”.
He gave him nine months’ jail, suspended for two years, 180 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days with probation. He was also given a five-year restraining order to prevent him from contacting his ex partner.