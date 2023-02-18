As part of its ‘Summer 23’ programme, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced extra flights to a popular holiday destination during this year’s early summer season, taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport. The programme has been introduced following popular demand from customers.

The revised summer schedule will see extra flights to Tenerife and Majorca from seven UK airports. However, Leeds Bradford will only gain extra flights to Tenerife as part of the new scheme.

Jet2 has added the extra services between March and May, offering an additional 11,000 extra seats for holidaymakers, with a huge choice of more than 2,000 departures in that time.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator and airline to Majorca and Tenerife, we are always quick to react to the demand from customers and independent travel agents.

“The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement.

“Our Summer 23 programme is looking extremely popular and today’s expansion shows that this popularity applies right across the summer season, not just during the peak holiday period.”

UK airports with additional Jet2 flights to Tenerife and Majorca

Jet2 terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport

Belfast International Airport – additional services to Tenerife and Majorca in April.

Birmingham Airport - additional services to Majorca in May.

Edinburgh Airport - additional services to Majorca in April.

Glasgow Airport - additional services to Majorca in April.

Leeds Bradford Airport - additional flights to Tenerife in March.

Manchester Airport - additional services to Tenerife in April and May along with extra flights to Majorca in May.

Newcastle International Airport - additional flights to Majorca in April.

Jet2 sample package from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2holidays is offering a seven night bed and breakfast stay at the 4 star Labranda Suites in Costa Adeje, Tenerife, from £799 per person. Flights will depart from Leeds Bradford on March 26.