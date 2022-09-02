Hospital specialist traded child abuse images and shared sick fantasies over social media

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anesthetist Christopher Dunn was arrested at work in September last year after police received information about illegal images being sent in Leeds via Snapchat.

The 28-year-old had his phone and laptop seized on which images and videos were found, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

They located 61 Category A images and videos – the most serious – along with 41 Category B and 213 Category C.

Dunn sent photos over Snapchat (library pic)

They found eight prohibited images of children, and an image of extreme pornography involving a person and an animal.

The worst images showed children as young as two being abused.

They also discovered that he had distributed 14 images and had spoken to other perverts about living out his fantasies with the children.

Prosecuting the case, Ben Berkson said there was evidence Dunn had purposely searched out the illegal material and had installed software to disguise his IP address.

Following his arrest, he gave a no comment interview, but during a second interview six months later provided a prepared statement with full admissions.

The court was told that he had lost his job at Bradford Royal Infirmary “the moment the police walked into the hospital”.

Dunn, of High Street, Ringstead in Norfolk, admitted three charges of making indecent images, possessing prohibited images, possessing an extreme image, and three counts of distributing indecent images.

No mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not be locked up.

Impassioned letters from his partner and his father had been read by Judge Batty, who told Dunn: “You have a very supportive family.

"I could send you into custody today but I do not propose to do that, even though it crosses the custody threshold.

"There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. You have been frank from the outset.

"You have taken steps to show your remorse and willingness to be rehabilitated.”

He handed him 16 months’ jail, suspended for two years and ordered him to take part in an accredited sex offenders programme.