Vile pervert jailed for filming woman in Leeds train station toilets

Jordan James Foster, who has been jailed before for similar offending, hid in a cubicle before quietly placing his phone over the wall.

The 25-year-old was out on licence at the time and returned to custody following his arrest, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The female entered the public convenience on the concourse at around 10.30pm on July 8.

Pervert Foster was out on licence at the time he committed the offence at Leeds Railway Station.

After using the toilet, she noticed a hand holding a mobile phone over the partition from the next cubicle.

The torch on the phone was illuminated, suggesting it was recording.

Foster then tried to leave but was confronted by the woman and others in the toilet.

They demanded he hand over his phone but he barged past them.

He was caught on CCTV fleeing the station and into the city centre, prosecutor Michael Collins said that officers recognised him.

After being arrested, police seized his phone but could not find any footage from the station toilet.

However Foster, of Leyland Road, Sheepscar, admitted the offending.

He pleaded guilty to voyeurism and breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), designed to curb his behaviour.

Foster was jailed for two years and five months in November 2020 and given the 10-year SHPO after he admitted filming women in the toilet of the Fire Direct Arena at a Rita Ora gig.

He also robbed a woman in the toilets of Wakefield Westgate station.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said that Foster had admitted the latest charges at the earliest opportunity, adding “he has held his hands up”.

He had a job working as a labourer in Leeds, which he lost following his arrest.

Foster had been drinking that night and accepted he had a problem with alcohol.

Mr Stewart said: “It’s clearly an unpleasant incident which he is remorseful for.”

Judge Ray Singh told Foster: “You were subject to a SHPO for various offences.

"You knew full well when you were released that you must behave yourself.

"You breached it in the most serious and dramatic way. This was quite clearly planned and deliberate.”

He jailed him for 14 months, and added new conditions to his SHPO to prevent him approaching women on public transport or at stations.

Investigating officer DC Gregg Whittaker of the British Transport Police said: "This was a disgusting invasion of privacy - the victim was justifiably left shaken, upset and violated by Foster's actions.

"The fact that Foster was in breach of a sexual harm prevention order he had received for a previous offence meant a custodial sentence was inevitable.

"I hope his time in jail will give him the opportunity to reflect on his sordid behaviour, the impact on his victim and ultimately prevent him from reoffending.