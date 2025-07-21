Horse Fair Pontefract: Man in critical condition after early morning attack in town centre - teenager arrested
At just after 1.15am, ambulance staff called West Yorkshire Police to report that a man had been seriously assaulted outside a pub on Horse Fair.
The man, who is in his forties, was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries. A spokesperson for the force confirmed he remains in critical condition.
A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named because of his age, has been arrested in connection with the assault. He remains in police custody at this time.
Detectives from the Wakefield CID continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to reach out.
Information can be given online using the LiveChat function or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250413326.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.