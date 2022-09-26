The 16-year-old was sat on a bench outside of Cash Converters on Kirkgate when approached by the group “of six or more” people that were wearing balaclavas at around 12.55am on Saturday (September 24).

The victim said that one member of the group then pulled out a knife and demanded his Gucci bag, saying: “We can make this as easy or hard as you want.”

Police arrested two males aged 14 and 16 who were later released on bail. A third male, aged 16, has been arrested and remains in custody.

The 16-year-old was robbed at knifepoint while sitting on a bench outside of Cash Converters on Kirkgate

The victim’s father, Jason Strafford, said that the teenager left his home in the Halton Moor area to go for a walk and try to calm down after having an episode brought on by his autism.

Mr Strafford said: “When he has a meltdown it’s quite bad and can be quite challenging so he’s gone for a walk to an area he’s been previously to try and clear his head.”

Mr Stafford said that he tried calling his son multiple times before receiving a call from him “balling his heart out saying he’s been robbed at knifepoint”.

He said: “I rang the police and jumped in my car. Me and my partner went into the city centre and there was large number of police cars racing around looking for the youths.”

His son told him that he had been sat on a bench when the group of six or more people wearing balaclavas approached him. One of them then pulled out a knife and said: “We can make this as easy or hard as you want.

"You can either give us the bag or we will take it by force.”

Mr Strafford said that his son has been left “traumatised” by the incident and has suffered flash backs.

He said: “He’s waking up at night with the sweats.

"We are going to take him to the doctors and see if we can get him some help.”

Mr Strafford said that police have been assessing CCTV footage from near the scene, which is how they were able to identify the teenagers that they arrested.

Mr Strafford said: “I have put an appeal out because my son’s been subject to a horrific knife incident and the others are still out there and could reoffend.

"We need to find the culprits as the next person this happens to might not be so lucky.”

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for more information, with DC Dominic Hearn, of Leeds District Crime Team, saying: “This appears to have been an opportunistic offence with the victim and suspects not being known to each other.

“We are carrying out increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and deter any further offending.

“We understand that the victim has been approached by a larger group and we are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident or who has information about those involved.”