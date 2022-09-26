The victim was standing outside the Wetherspoons bar near the taxi rank on Saturday, August 27 at around 12.10am when he was approached by another man who punched him in the face.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have useful information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any further information please contact BTP by texting 61016 with reference 99 of 16/09/22.