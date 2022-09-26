British Transport Police issue CCTV appeal after serious assault outside Leeds station Wetherspoons
Officers investigating a serious assault on a man at Leeds station have today released this image in connection.
The victim was standing outside the Wetherspoons bar near the taxi rank on Saturday, August 27 at around 12.10am when he was approached by another man who punched him in the face.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have useful information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him or have any further information please contact BTP by texting 61016 with reference 99 of 16/09/22.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.