The body of a woman has been found in Horbury in Wakefield this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene just before 10am after reports of a body on a canal footpath just off Bridge Road.

The Yorkshire air ambulance was also in attendance.

West Yorkshire Police have issued the following statement: “At 9.43am today, police received a report of a body in the water in Bridge Road, Horbury.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed the body was that of a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries into the woman’s death are at an early stage and remain ongoing but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death at this time.”