A drunken yob described by a judge as a “hooligan” attacked police after he got drunk on cider just a few hours after appearing in court.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Davies was given a community order for making threats while already on a suspended sentence, and to mark his freedom went straight to the pub.

He later hurled bricks at his ex partner’s home in Castleford, then threw a wooden plank at arriving police officers and punched one to the back of the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 33-year-old was still not locked up after appearing in Leeds Crown Court this week, and instead was handed another suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Ben Sayers said Davies left the court in Leeds on October 25 last year having been convicted of threatening behaviour. He was already on a suspended sentence for dangerous driving.

Davies put the windows through of his ex partner's home and then attacked police just after being spared custody in court. | Google Maps / WYP

His former partner was in court to support him, and when they left she said he went to the pub and downed a pint of cider. He then drank more on the bus back to Castleford and was “on his way to getting drunk”, Mr Sayers said.

The woman then went to collect her children from school, and on returning home, heard Davies shouting in the street. He then began picking up bricks and throwing them at the windows, smashing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was shouting football chants, took his top off and said he wanted to fight the police. He also said he would “chop up” his partner.

Officers arrived on Graham Drive just after 4pm and Davies immediately began verbally abusing the officers.

Body-worn camera footage from the officers showed Davies hurl the large chunk of wood towards them, then dancing around in a fighting stance, before being taken to the floor.

He punched one officer to the back of the head before he was put in leg and arm restraints. He continued to abuse officers and when at the station, spat on the floor and tried to bang his head against the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day he apologised to the officers for his behaviour.

The court heard he has nine previous convictions for 22 offences. He admitted assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.

Mitigating, Martin Morrow said Davies had been in a “bad place” last summer having been made homeless after the death of family members.

Referring to the day in question, he said: “It was a nervous day for him - the risk of going to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His relief of not going to prison led him to start drinking again on the way home from court.

“His best point is his guilty plea.”

He added that Davies, of Grafton Street, Castleford, had been working as a groundworker and was “ashamed” of his behaviour that day.

The judge, Recorder Alistair MacDonald KC told him: “You have got a really bad record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You celebrated by drinking cider. You were in fact drunk and out of control. You took your top off and were behaving like a hooligan.”

He acknowledged that Davies had transformed his life since then and was in work and added: “I’m going to give you an opportunity to prove that you have turned things around.”

He gave him a four-month sentence, suspended for two years, gave him a 100-day electronically-monitored alcohol abstinence requirement and ordered to pay £500 compensation to the police officer he punched.

He opted not to activate his suspended sentence for dangerous driving, however he ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He warned Davies: “This is a chance if you do not take, on your head be it. I’m putting my trust in you.”