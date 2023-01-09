At approximately 11:20am on January 3, the 84-year-old man got off a bus and was followed by the suspect, who had also been on the bus. The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and attempted to take property from his pockets but fled empty-handed after the victim resisted.

The victim was left shaken but unhurt following the incident, which occurred on Bridge Lane in Holmfirth. Police are now appealing for witnesses to aid their investigation. The suspect has been described as white, tall and around 40 years old. He is said to have been wearing dark clothing and a hat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Kirklees are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Holmfirth. The Kirklees District Crime Team is continuing to investigate after a male attempted to take property from an 84-year-old man on Tuesday January 3.

The victim was left shaken but unhurt following the incident, which occurred on Bridge Lane in Holmfirth. Image: Google Street View

“The offence happened on Bridge Lane, at approximately 11.20am after the victim got off bus on Station Road, followed by the suspect who had been travelling on the same vehicle. The suspect followed the victim onto Bridge Lane and grabbed him from behind and attempted to take property from his pockets. He then fled empty handed after the victim resisted, leaving the 84-year-old shaken but unhurt. The suspected was described as white, tall and around 40 years old wearing dark clothing and a hat.