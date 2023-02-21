Police were called at 1.30pm by the ambulance service, who were attending to the man who had been found with serious injuries near the the M621 underpass on Holbeck Moor Road in Holbeck.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was found to have received a serious stab wound to the face. He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"A scene is currently in place around the underpass of the M621 to undergo forensic examination. Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

