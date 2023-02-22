Police were called at 1.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) by the ambulance crews to Holbeck Moor Road, where medics were seeing to a 19-year-old man who had received a “serious stab wound to the face”. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Two separate police cordons were put in place blocking the underpass of the M621 and also outside of 360 Fit Performance Centre.

The owner of the gym, Dibesh Patel, told the Yorkshire Evening Post today (Wednesday) that the teenager made his way to the gym after the attack across the road by the underpass to try and get help. He said: “He had a really bad injury to his face. There was a lot of blood. His injuries were so severe that he couldn’t talk.

"He’s seen that we are an open business and it’s a good job that he came to us. He was very shook up and in a lot of pain.”

Mr Patel said that he called an ambulance and one gym member who used to be in the army took charge of looking after the teenager. Mr Patel said: “We don’t know anything about what had happened before but we knew he needed medical attention. Our CCTV just shows him crossing the road.

"Other members were scared but the one that was in the army was able to stay calm and get control of the situation. It was very lucky he was there.”

The ambulance arrived in less than 10 minutes, Mr Patel said, and police were called after. He said that the cordons remained in place until around 7.30pm in the evening.

He said: “We want to stress to our members and the wider community that nothing took place on our premises. All we did was help the guy.”

Mr Patel also said that he spoke to police about the need for CCTV to be placed in the underpass and for the lights to remain on 24/7. He said that he had approached the council about this, saying: “That underpass area is a place where a lot of crime has taken place and we have members who live in the area who have been asking the council for a long time for greater safety measures to help protect them. Especially with there being two local schools nearby.

"People are feeling it’s getting less safe and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.