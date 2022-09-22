The boy was found in the flat on Cross Ingram Road in Holbeck on Thursday, September 15, along with the body of a 30-year-old woman believed to be his mother.

Here's everything we know so far:

What have West Yorkshire Police said?

Floral tributes at the scene. PIC: Charles Gray

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that it is treating the death of the boy as a murder, but said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation. While enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

How have the community reacted?

A large number of flowers, candles and tributes have been left outside of the property by neighbours and schoolfriends of the boy.

One of them read: “There are no words to express how we feel.

"Devastated doesn’t do it justice.

"Your dancing, gorgeous smile, musicality and outrageous laugh.

"You will be missed beyond belief.”

Another note said: “Thank you for making my lessons with you such a joy. Keep flying. You’ll be missed.”

One card read: “Absolutely heartbroken on this very sad time.”

Another note said: “To my best friend. May you rest in eternal peace. I really miss you.”

Neighbours expressed their grief to the YEP over the weekend, with one saying: "It’s just utterly tragic. We hadn’t seen them in a few day but nobody thought anything was wrong until the police arrived.

"I’m just in shock and my thoughts go out to the family.”

Another local resident added: “I don’t live on this street so didn’t know them but it’s just such shocking news.

"The death of a child too. It’s just so sad.”

How can you help?