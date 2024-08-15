Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds man who made a “grossly offensive” comment on social media about the protests taking place across the country has been jailed.

Simon Scott, of Kentmere Approach, Seacroft was sentenced to 10 weeks during a hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court.

The 49-year-old was convicted of an offence of publishing a social media post which was grossly offensive. The offending took place between July 29 and August 9.

He is the second Leeds man to be jailed for posting on social media, after a 28-year-old made comments on Facebook encouraging attacks on a hotel in Leeds where asylum seekers were known to be staying.

Scott (pictured) was jailed for posting a "grossly offensive" message on social media. (pics by WYP / Adobestock) | WYP / Shutterstock

So far 34 arrests have been made by the force in relation to the troubles of recent weeks. Several have been jailed already for their parts in a protest in Leeds city centre on August 3 when far-right protestors clashed with anti-fascist groups.

Assistant Chief Constable Osman Khan of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Our investigations into those involved in disorder continue and we remain absolutely determined to identify and take firm action against all those who have offended.

“There is absolutely no place for disorder offences or racially aggravated offending in our county and I can promise that those who seem to think that it is acceptable to behave in this way will be hunted down and locked up.

“As we have seen, the government and courts are taking a firm stance against this thuggery, as are we.

“We continue to use all the investigative tools available to us to bring those involved in the recent disorder to justice.”