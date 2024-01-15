Hernandez Leeds rampage could have killed innocent bystanders, police say

Detectives investigating the senseless rampage of Pablo Hernandez who stabbed a taxi driver and stole his cab before driving at people in Leeds city centre say the episode could have easily led to deaths.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old, who was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court today, after admitting a string of serious offences. He attacked one cab driver and stole his car, then after ploughing into a pedestrian in Leeds city centre, tried to steal another and attacked more members of the public.

Leeds District CID said they “worked round the clock” to carry out their investigation into all aspects of the incident, supported by accounts from victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his sentencing today, Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “Hernandez was responsible for a shocking catalogue of offences that occurred over a very short period of time and affected a significant number of people.

Hernandez went on a GTA-style rampage on Leeds' Aire Street. (pic by Google Maps / National World)

“The taxi driver he stabbed was very seriously injured and it could have easily had more tragic consequences. It was also only through good fortune that the other victims he attacked were not more seriously injured.

“His actions in the city centre on a busy Friday night were witnessed by several people who were understandably in fear at what they saw. A timely and comprehensive investigation by CID officers secured all the necessary evidence to have him immediately charged, and the strength of that evidence has resulted in his guilty pleas.