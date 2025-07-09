A police helicopter was needed to keep pace with a stolen car that reached eye-watering speeds in built-up areas.

The chase took place through parts of Hemsworth with police patrol cars failing to keep the stolen VW T-Roc in their sights.

Christopher Baulk was jailed for his part, while the driver, Jordan Nunn,escaped with a suspended sentence.

The pair appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecutor Rachel Webster said in late November 2021 the VW T-Roc was stolen from a property, while an Audi Q7 was also taken.

Baulk (pictured) was jailed for his part in the handling stolen cars, one of which he was in when a police helicopter was scrambled to keep pace. | WYP / NW

However, a member of the public later noticed false plates being fitted to the VW, so took a photo and sent it to the police.

The Audi was parked next to it, the court heard.

On December 2, 2021, officers spotted the VW in Hemsworth, which took off and reached speeds up to 100mph.

It overtook vehicles, and at one point almost collided with an oncoming tractor.

The police helicopter followed the car to Tesco car park in Hemsworth, where 26-year-old Nunn tried to flee on foot, but was quickly arrested.

He was found to have £270 worth of crack cocaine and £140 in cash on him.

Baulk, 35, did not run but became aggressive and had to be restrained. He had more than £1,500 cash on him.

He also had the key to the Audi on him, and the vehicle was found close to his address.

Nunn, of Station Road, Ryhill, Wakefield, admitted dealing in Class A drugs, two counts of handling stolen goods and dangerous driving. He only has one previous conviction for being over the drink-drive limit.

Baulk, of Regent Street, Hemsworth, admitted two counts of handling stolen goods. He has 31 previous convictions for 63 offences, including burglaries, drugs, thefts and handling stolen goods. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds.

Mitigating for Baulk, Imran Khan said he was “incredidbly remorseful”.

He said he suffered from anxiety, depression and had bipolar disorder. Mr Khan said Baulk had suffered family tragedies with his brother and father both taking their own lives.

He said that Baulk owned businesses, including a scrapyard, and if he were to be jailed it could put 16 people out of work.

For Nunn, Samreen Akhtar pointed to his sole previous conviction and said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Judge Timothy Clayson jailed Baulk for 30 months, but gave Nunn a 22-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, largely due to his lack of previous convictions and the delay in the case coming to court.

He also gave him a two-year driving ban and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Clayson warned him: “You have got one chance, do not screw it up.”