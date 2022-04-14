Helen Mills: Body found in river during search for missing Castleford woman

North Yorkshire Police received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in the River Aire in the vicinity of Ings Lane, Kellington, near Selby, shortly after 12 noon yesterday (April 13).

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Helen Mills, who was reported missing in West Yorkshire on March 4, have been informed and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.

The 39-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving her home on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2. Picture: WYP.