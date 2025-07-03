The devastated family of a cyclist killed by a speeding driver have said they can “never forgive” his killer.

John Shelton, 48, died in April when Keiran Hunt smashed into him at what investigators determined was close to 100mph.

The father-of-one suffered catastrophic head injuries.

Hunt was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, after he failed to stop at the scene and later torched his powerful and badly-damaged VW Golf R in a bid to destroy the evidence.

Mr Shelton was from the Manchester area but worked away in Micklefield.

Mr Shelton (inset) was killed as he rode his bicycle along Ridge Road near Micklefield. | WYP / Google Maps

His wife, Lucy, bravely stood up in court and read out a personal statement as Hunt sat in the dock.

She described her husband as a “lovely, trustworthy man” who worked hard to “give his family a good life”.

She said her life without him was “beyond comprehensible”.

They had been together for 22 years and had spent years trying for a baby, eventually having a son in 2019 through IVF.

Fighting back tears she told the court: “We fought for years for our little family and for it to be ripped from us is just cruel.”

She added: “We will never be able to forgive this.”

In a second statement read out by Mr Shelton’s sister, she said: “It has turned our world upside down.

“John was always there for me. He was the best big brother a girl could ask for.

“This has absolutely devastated me. Keiran Hunt took everything from us. I will never ever forgive him for this.”

Hunt, a 37-year-old parcel-delivery courier had made a drop off on the afternoon of April 28 when he then drove along Ridge Road near Micklefield at excessive speed.

Hunt was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP / NW

He collided with Mr Shelton, who was travelling in the same direction, on a clear straight stretch of road in good conditions.

But rather than stop, he continued despite his car being badly damaged.

He drove to Chapeltown where, with the help of others, set fire to the Golf. The collision was caught on CCTV and dash-cam footage, while the torching of the Golf was also caught on CCTV.

He was arrested days later and refused to answer police questions, although later admitted his crimes.

Speaking on sentencing, Detective Inspector, Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This was a truly devastating incident that left John’s family with the devastating loss of a loved one.

“Whilst the sentencing today, does not bring John back, our investigation has resulted in the man responsible for his death now serving time in prison.

“Hunt’s actions on that day, cannot be reversed. He left the scene, leaving John with injuries, that were not survivable. He then attempted to destroy the car and evidence of what had happened.

“We hope this serves as a reminder, that the repercussions of speeding, can be much worse than a fine or points on your licence, you can take away someone’s life in a matter of minutes.

“Our thoughts will remain with John’s family and friends who are understandably continuing to navigate their loss.”