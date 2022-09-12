News you can trust since 1890
Headrow attack: 20-year-old stabbed in Leeds city centre after being chased by gang of men

A 20-year-old man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Leeds city centre after being chased by a gang of men

By Alex Grant
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:26 pm

At 2.02am on Sunday, police received a report of three men being chased by three other men in the vicinity of The Headrow and Calverley Street in Leeds city centre.

Further information was received that a man had been stabbed. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found near to the junction of The Headrow and Albion Street with a serious stab wound to the leg.

He was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Two men, aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the incident. They were later released under investigation.

A number of scenes were put in place in the city centre to undergo forensic examination and searches.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13220501362 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.