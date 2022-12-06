It happened outside Headingley Central in Otley Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday (November 30). A man was stabbed and taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries – not thought to be life threatening.

Police launched an investigation into the attack and have now arrested and charged a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault. He is being held in custody and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this week.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help the investigation is asked to reach out to Leeds CID on 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, quoting reference 0010 of November 30. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be contacted on 0800 555 111.