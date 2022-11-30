Police in Leeds were called to the shopping precinct on Otley Road shortly after midnight by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. A cordon was placed around the area and pictures from the scene showed police cleaning the pavement outside of the British Heart Foundation store this morning (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police are now investigating the serious assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “The incident happened outside a shopping precinct on Otley Road shortly after midnight.

The stabbing happened on the shopping precinct on Otley Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo: Google

“Police were alerted to the incident by ambulance colleagues at 00:07.

“The male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds CID by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0010 of 30/11.