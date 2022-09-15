'He took my voice': Leeds child abuser who kept victims silent finally jailed

Robert Valentine Connor tried to rape two young girls in the 1970s then threatened that he would “come back and do it again” if they told anyone, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Following a trial, the 62-year-old was found guilty of two counts of attempted rape dating back to to 1976 and 1978.

The victims were aged between 9 and 12 at the time.

Connor was found guilty after a trial of attempting to rape two young girls in the 1970s.

Sentenced today, heart-breaking impact statements from the two females were read out by prosecutor Michael Morley.

One said: “This man made me feel like a prisoner in my own skin.

"I really did not want to be in this world.”

The other said: “I was too scared to speak out. I did what I was told. He took my voice that day.

"I feel I need closure from this 44-year nightmare when life for him continues as normal.

"The burden has been heavy at times. Even all these years later he still wants control, putting me through this case.”

The court heard that Connor had been convicted in the summer of 1976 of indecent assault on a young girl.

Just weeks later he lured the 12-year-old to a secluded spot in a park where he tried to rape her, stuffing a handkerchief in her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Chillingly, he then warned her: “Remember, I can always come back and do this again.”

He was 15 or 16 at the time.

Then in 1978, he lured the even younger girl to a church to which he had a key to let her inside.

He then dragged the crying girl to the floor before attempting to rape her also.

He then gave her a Wagon Wheel biscuit to “buy her silence”.

Speaking on Connor’s behalf, barrister Gillian Batts told the court that there had been no further sexual offending, and reminded the judge that Connor was juvenile at the time and that sentences must be passed reflecting the punishments from the 1970s.

The maximum sentence for attempted rape in the 70s was seven years, compared to life imprisonment now.

Judge Robin Mairs admitted to the court that the sentences from 40 years ago “must seem pitiful to modern eyes” but said he “must temper” the overall length.

Connor, of Newton Road, Chapeltown, was jailed for four years in total, and given a life-long restraining order to keep him away from the two victims.

Judge Mairs said: “At the time of these offences you had already committed a similar offence.

"You were aware of the seriousness of your actions.

"You were not an immature juvenile, you had left school and you were working.

"Those who heard the evidence of those two women know the sincerity of their victim impact statement, and the courage and strength they displayed in coming forward and telling the truth.

"The pain has lasted four decades.”