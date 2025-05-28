Hateful Leeds mum kicked, punched and threatened to hit daughter, 9, with a hammer

A vile mum who abused her daughter for three years and threatened to stab her and hit her with a hammer has avoided custody.

The 32-year-old made it a “miserable home life” for the youngster by also frequently, punching, kicking and strangling her.

She would belittle her, repeatedly called her names and laugh when she began to cry.

The woman from east Leeds, who cannot be named to protect the young girl’s identity, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to two counts of child cruelty.

She was handed a suspended sentence, largely due to her responsibilities for her other children whom she has never subjected to abuse.

The mum was spared custody despite a vile campaign of violence and abuse towards her daughter. | Adobestock / NW

Judge Richard Mansell KC told her: “There are many people who would think that the only appropriate punishment for this horrendous abuse would be immediate prison, regardless of your personal circumstances.

“You should be thoroughly ashamed.”

The court heard that in June 2023 an aunty reported the woman to the police, saying the mother was making threats to the young girl.

Another woman also said she witnessed an assault. The girl said she had been strangled by her mother and bruising to her neck was found.

The girl was interviewed in June 2023 and said her mother would frequently punch, kick and slap her, as well as dishing out verbal abuse.

She would be thrown against the wall and laugh when she cried.

She said she was also warned about telling the police, because she would be made homeless. She threatened to stab her with the knife or “smash her head in” with the hammer if she told anyone.

The court heard it was a “miserable home life” with “violence meted out to her”.

He said despite this, the girl still loved her mother. She now lives with her father and had “improved massively”.

The woman has no previous convictions.

Mitigating on her behalf, Susannah Proctor said she “accepted her responsibility” and added: “As you can imagine, it’s incredibly difficult for her to come to terms with what she has done.”

She said the defendant had witnessed serious domestic violence as a child herself and was victim of sexual abuse at the age of 16.

She had fallen pregnant with the girl not long after and was “not mature enough or capable enough to raise a young child”.

She conceded that the woman had issues controlling her temper. She had lost her employment and has other children to support.

Judge Mansell gave her 24 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months - the maximum sentence that is suspendible. He also gave her 25 rehabilitation days to complete with probation.