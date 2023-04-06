Pervert Tofail Iltaf grabbed the woman’s breasts and groin during the struggle in her car after they stopped on Gledhow Lane in Chapel Allerton on the evening of December 28, 2021.

After repeatedly pestering the woman for her name and number for several minutes, to which she refused and asked him to get out, she rang the authorities before he grabbed her. The audio recording of the attack was played to Leeds Crown Court this week in which she could be heard screaming hysterically, shouting: “He’s touching me, oh my God.”

Sobbing, she could then be heard shouting: “Please help me.” The ordeal lasted around six minutes, before Iltaf got out of the car and walked away.

Iltaf assaulted the woman in a car on Gledhow Lane. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Camera footage caught a glimpse of his face which helped police trace him. A passer-by who had heard the shouts came to the woman’s aid and stayed with her until the emergency services arrived.

Iltaf was arrested at home, but only after he unlocked himself from the bathroom. He gave a no-comment interview, but later said he could not remember the incident because he had been drinking and taking cocaine.

The 27-year-old admitted a charge of sexual assault. He has six previous convictions, including ABH and criminal damage but has no history of sexual offending.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said: “It’s an unpleasant incident and quite rightly he is thoroughly ashamed.” He said that Iltaf had since sought to address his problems with drink and drugs.

He said that Iltaf, of Lambert Drive, Roundhay has since wed and wanted to “make a go of married life and is focussing on his family”.

But Judge Simon Phillips KC dismissed the notion that it was simply an “unpleasant incident”. He told Iltaf: “You were inappropriate, demanding and repetitive. You had no right to demand or a legitimate reason.

"You attacked her physically. We heard the screams that you were touching her everywhere. She was clearly terrified by your attack. Those screams were harrowing. It was beyond an unpleasant attack.”